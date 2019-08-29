ACE Entertainment Sets Up Nicholas McCarthy Vatican Thriller ‘White Smoke’ At Paramount Players

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Matt Kaplan and his ACE Entertainment have teamed up with The Prodigy filmmaker Nicholas McCarthy for the upcoming feature White Smoke.

The project is set up at Paramount Players where Kaplan and ACE Entertainment have a first look deal. Production is expected to begin later this year.

ACE Entertainment

White Smoke follows a renowned neuroscientist who is summoned by an inner circle of cardinals to diagnose a bizarre case of possession inside the Vatican.

McCarthy wrote the script and will direct with Kaplan producing. The script is based on an original screenplay by Mark Bianculli and Jeff Richard.

McCarthy’s horror pic The Prodigy was the first original feature production for the newly rebooted Orion label at MGM. The film starred Taylor Schilling and Jackson Robert Scott (It). McCarthy also recently rewrote and shares writing credit on Bodycam for Paramount Players and director Malik Vitthal. McCarthy is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn.

Launched in 2017, ACE Entertainment’s credits include the Netflix movie To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and its upcoming sequel, The Perfect Date also starring Noah Centineo, the Netflix romantic drama Irreplaceable You and Spontaneous starring Katherine Langford. Also in development is the YA features 10 Blind Dates based on the novel by Ashley Elston, Replica based on Lauren Oliver’s best-selling novel of the same name and the family comedy Runaway based on the true story of a 12 year old who tricks his family, steals his mom’s credit card and runs away to Bali for the trip of a lifetime. All three projects are expected to go before the cameras in early 2020. Earlier this month ACE announced it had launched a television division which is behind the upcoming AMC series Fugee High and the Nickelodeon TV reboot of Are You Afraid of the Dark.