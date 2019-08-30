Valerie Harper Dies: Beloved Star Of TV’s ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ And ‘Rhoda’ Was 80

Valerie Harper, the Emmy-winning sitcom star whose role as the somewhat neurotic “Rhoda Morgenstern” made her one of television’s biggest and most beloved stars in the 1970s, has died. She was 80 and had been suffering from various cancers for a number of years. She had been in a coma for a while before succumbing today, her family told ABC entertainment reporter George Pennacchio.

The veteran TV and stage actress was best known for playing sidekick Rhoda Morgenstern in the 1970s on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, then taking the character into her own popular spin-off, Rhoda.

She also starred in the 1980s sitcom, Valerie, which – thanks to some head-butting over creative control with the show producers – saw Harper’s character killed off as an explanation for her exiting the show. It then morphed into Valerie’s Family, and was later re-titled The Hogan Family.

Harper also had recurring roles on The Office and The Simpsons. Her film credits include Freebie and the Bean (1974) and Chapter Two (1979).

Over the years, she won multiple Emmy Awards for her work on Rhoda and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and was nominated for a Tony in 2010 for her role as Tallulah Bankhead in the play Looped.

Harper was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2009. Then, in 2013, doctors discovered she’d developed a rare brain cancer. But she defied the odds on both dread diseases and even participated in the TV show Dancing With The Stars in 2014.

More recently, she took a turn for the worse, and Harper’s husband, Tony Cacciotti, started a GoFundMe campaign titled The Valerie Harper Cancer Support Fund on July 8 to help with the mounting medical bills. He said in the request that she required 24/7 care, but that he did not want to put her into hospice care.

Harper was born on Aug. 22, 1939 in Suffern, New York, the middle child of three. The family moved frequently, owing to her father’s work as a lighting salesman, and Harper lived in New Jersey, California, Michigan, Oregon and then New Jersey again. She briefly attended a Jersey City high school, then traveled across the river and graduated from the Young Professionals School on West 56th Street in Manhattan, where her classmates included future stars Sal Mineo, Tuesday Weld and Carol Lynley.

The young Harper studied ballet, and began her career as a Broadway dancer in the musical Take Me Along in 1959. She appeared in several other plays, then scored a bit part in the 1959 film Li’l Abner. From there, she segued into a mixed bag of a show business career – television episodes, small theater work, touring with the Second City comedy troupe, recording comedy records, and even dabbling in some television writing.

AP Images

Her big break came in 1970, when a casting agent spied her and asked her to audition for the role of Rhoda Morgenstern on the Mary Tyler Moore Show. Harper, who was raised in the Catholic faith, instantly transformed into Mary’s slightly neurotic, quintessentially Jewish sidekick. She played the role from 1970-1974. Her character then moved to New York for her own spin-off, Rhoda, and stayed from 1974-1978.

Harper won four Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for her work as Rhoda. She was also nominated for a Golden Globe for “New Star of the Year” for her role in the film Freebie and The Bean.

Harper ran for SAG president in 2001, but lost to Melissa Gilbert before the union merged with AFTRA.