Hollywood Remembers Valerie Harper: “Honest And Hugely Funny”

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Valerie Harper, the four-time Emmy winner who played Rhoda Morgenstern first on The Mary Tyler Moore Show then its 1974 spinoff Rhoda. The actress, who died today at 80, is being remembered for her strength and good humor in the face of illness.
Harper had a total of eight consecutive Emmy nominations for playing Rhoda — four on Mary Tyler Moore from 1971-74 and four for the spin-off from 1975-78, She also won a Golden Globe for Rhoda — the same year was was nominated for Most Promising Newcomer – Female for the film Freebie and the Bean.
Harper also starred for two seasons in the NBC sitcom Valerie, which continued to run as The Hogan Family after she left in 1987.
Here are some of the tributes, memories and recollections so far:
