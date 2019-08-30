Hollywood Remembers Valerie Harper: “Honest And Hugely Funny”

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Valerie Harper, the four-time Emmy winner who played Rhoda Morgenstern first on The Mary Tyler Moore Show then its 1974 spinoff Rhoda. The actress, who died today at 80, is being remembered for her strength and good humor in the face of illness.

Harper had a total of eight consecutive Emmy nominations for playing Rhoda — four on Mary Tyler Moore from 1971-74 and four for the spin-off from 1975-78, She also won a Golden Globe for Rhoda — the same year was was nominated for Most Promising Newcomer – Female for the film Freebie and the Bean.

Harper also starred for two seasons in the NBC sitcom Valerie, which continued to run as The Hogan Family after she left in 1987.

Here are some of the tributes, memories and recollections so far:

Condolences to the family of Valerie Harper. Going to miss you Rhoda Morgenstern! 😢❌⭕️ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 30, 2019

Even when she was down she danced and showed the world that she refused to let cancer beat her. Now Rhoda is with Mary in heaven. RIP Valerie Harper. You were the epitome of strength and humor. 😢🤟🏻 pic.twitter.com/CEGWl4hfhA — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) August 30, 2019

Sad to hear about the passing of #ValerieHarper. She was incredibly courageous facing cancer with her humor and grace. Thinking of her devoted family, friends, and many fans. Like Mary Tyler Moore she could turn the world on with her smile. 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/iEHnWl2BTO — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) August 30, 2019

Growing up, I always wanted to move to the Big City and have a best friend like Rhoda. 💗 #RIPValerieHarper pic.twitter.com/AEKxSFOyxN — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) August 30, 2019