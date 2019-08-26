UTA Creates Opportunity Fund To Offer Financial Assistance To Current And Prospective Employees

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has created the UTA Opportunity Fund, which will provide support to current and prospective employees facing financial challenges as they build and maintain their careers in entertainment.

The fund is financed through employee contributions and is in line with UTA’s commitment to a diverse and inclusive workforce. Following its launch in-house about a month ago, UTA has been making one-time and recurring contributions. Assistance for individuals in-need is determined by an employee-led committee.

Since its inception, for example, the fund has helped with a child’s monthly school tuition while the parent was dealing with unexpected funeral expenses. In another instance, it has provided a monthly stipend to an employee who sends money home each month to support his low-income family.

“Diversity is essential for any successful organization and we must remove the barriers that inhibit talented people from entering the industry,” said UTA board member Blair Kohan, one of the company’s leaders spearheading the initiative. “The Opportunity Fund is one way we can help to eliminate those obstacles and ensure that the best talent, representing a diversity of ideas, finds its way into the UTA fold.”

The UTA Opportunity Fund is the latest initiative that focuses on workplace inclusivity. Over the past year, UTA launched Employee Inclusion Groups to build community, celebrate diversity and support career development. The agency has also offered extended, gender-neutral parental leave for both the primary and secondary caregiver. They also provide contributions for egg-freezing and travel support for primary caregivers, as well as student loan support.