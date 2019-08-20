UTA Signs ‘Aquarela’ Filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed director, screenwriter, editor and cinematographer Victor Kossakovsky.

Kossakovsky’s documentary Aquarela premiered during the festival circuit in 2018 to critical acclaim and screened at Sundance and SXSW. The film, which is a visual narrative that captures the power and beauty of bodies of water across the world, was released by Sony Pictures Classics on August 16.

Over the course of Kossakovsky’s career, he has made ten films and won over 100 awards. His critically acclaimed documentary ¡Vivan las antípodas! opened the 2011 Venice Film Festival. It went on to earn various accolades including a “Best Documentary” nomination at the 2011 European Film Awards and an “SX: Global Audience Award” nomination at the 2012 SXSW Film Festival. His debut feature Belovy (the Belovs) won the “Joris Ivens Award” for best feature-length documentary and the “Wisselzak Trophy” audience award at the Amsterdam International Documentary Film Festival.

Kossakovsky is a member of both the Motion Picture Academy of Arts and Sciences and the European Film Academy. He was born in Saint Petersburg, Russia and is currently based in Berlin, Germany.