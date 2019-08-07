USA Today D.C. Headquarters Evacuated After Reports Of Armed Man

The D.C.-adjacent headquarters of USA Today have been evacuated after reports of a man with a weapon. Fairfax County Police have acknowledged the reports and urged people to stay out of the area.

Police say they are “working to clear the building” but so far “have found no evidence of any acts of violence or injuries.”

The building near the Tysons Corner Center mall in the Washington. D.C., suburb of McLean, VA, also is the main headquarters of the Gannett company. Cable TV reports showed hundreds of people standing outside the building next to flags that are lowered to half-staff in memory of the 31 people killed in the weekend mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, OH.

MORE

UPDATE: We are working to investigate this reported threat. Officers are currently working to clear the building. At this time, we have found no evidence of any acts of violence or injuries. #FCPD #FairfaxCounty pic.twitter.com/CbCfsO2etj — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 7, 2019