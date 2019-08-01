Universal Taps Joe Epstein To Make ‘Space Opera’ Sing

EXCLUSIVE: After optioning Catherynne M. Valente’s science fiction novel Space Opera last year, Universal has hired Joe Epstein to adapt the screenplay, in what is planned to be a music-themed film.

Universal

Valente’s novel, which has tones of Douglas Adams’ The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, centers around a fierce musical contest in outer space known as the Metagalactic Grand Prix. Part gladiatorial contest, part beauty pageant, part concert extravaganza and part continuation of the wars of the past, species far and wide compete in feats of song and dance. Those who place well are revered and those who fail face sudden extermination for their entire species. However, Earth just stumbled upon this new galaxy and, in an effort of diplomacy, decides to compete and sends Decibel Jones and the Absolute Zeroes to rep the planet as they roll the dice on their fate.

Epstein’s first spec feature screenplay Health and Wellness made the 2017 Black List. Also in 2017, Paramount acquired an untitled screenplay from Epstein, with Darren Aronofsky’s company Protozoa Pictures producing.

La La Land and Bridge of Spies Oscar nominated producer Marc Platt is producing Space Opera for his Universal-based Marc Platt Productions alongside Adam Siegel (Drive). Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World) will also produce for his newly-formed Metronome Film Company.

Director of Development Lexi Barta will oversee the project for Universal, Director of Development Katie McNicol will oversee for Marc Platt Productions and Director of Development Jeff Gernert will oversee for Metronome.

Epstein is represented by Ken Gross Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Werthermer.