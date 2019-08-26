Universal Pictures Names Patricia Kamitsuji Managing Director Of Brazil

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has appointed former Fox executive Patricia Kamitsuji Managing Director of the studio’s operating company in the key Brazil market. The position will report to Mauricio Duran, Universal Pictures International’s SVP of Latin America.

Kamitsuji has had a career spanning more than two decades as a senior executive in film distribution and exhibition. Prior to joining Universal, she most recently served as Managing Director of 20th Century Fox Brazil, where she worked for more than 16 years. In the past seven years, she was Managing Director of the joint operation between 20th Century Fox and Warner Bros in Brazil.

Kamitsuji has worked on the releases of many blockbusters, including Avatar and The Fault In Our Stars. The latter was a huge success in Brazil and the No. 1 film in admissions in 2014. Another career highlight included DreamWorks Animation’s How To Train Your Dragon 2, which was released two weeks after TFIOS, during Brazil’s World Cup. The film achieved the highest opening day for an animated movie in the market, with a total box office surpassing Frozen, released in the same year.

Niels Swinkels, Universal’s EVP International Distribution, said today, “Patricia’s experience managing a broad array of film releases across multiple studios uniquely prepares her to make an important impact on Universal’s diverse slate and provide strategic leadership for the next phase of our studio’s presence in the growing Brazilian market.”

Prior to her career at Fox, Kamitsuji served as General Manager for Hoyts General Cinema South America and Cinemark Brazil. She was also the first female Sales Director in 2003 and Managing Director in 2006 in the market.