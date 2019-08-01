Universal Announces Plans For Ambitious ‘Epic Universe’ Theme Park In Orlando

Emphasizing the historic nature of the investment, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, Universal Parks & Resorts head Tom Williams and Florida officials on Thursday announced plans for a new project called Epic Universe.

The new park will be on a 750-acre site in Orlando, near the Orange Countty Convention Center. Surrounding the park will be hotels, shops, restaurants and an entertainment center.

Williams and Roberts were joined at a news conference Thursday morning by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

“Our new park represents the single-largest investment Comcast NBCUniversal has made in its theme park business and in Florida overall,” Roberts said in a press release. “It reflects the tremendous excitement we have for the future of our theme park business and for our entire company’s future in Florida.”

Williams said the nature of the competitive theme-park business limits the amount of detail the company can reveal at the outset, but he said the “vision for Epic Universe is historic.” The new park will be “the most immersive and innovative theme park we have ever created.”

No specifics were offered in terms of brands or film franchises that will be featured at Epic Universe. Rumors have persisted of a Nintendo-themed park, but that element has not been confirmed.

Universal for decades has had key holdings in Central Florida, operating Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay just a few miles from the site of Epic Universe. An estimated 14,000 new workers will be brought in to run the park, adding to the current workforce of 25,000 for Universal Orlando, across technical, culinary, professional and other areas.

“We look forward to the new level of entertainment and innovation Universal’s Epic Universe will bring to one of our state’s most important industries,” DeSantis said. “We look forward to Universal’s continued contribution to our state’s economic growth and development.”