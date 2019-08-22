PlayStation Boards Sony Pic ‘Uncharted’ With Tom Holland; Studio Closing In On Director After Dan Trachtenberg Exits

EXCLUSIVE: Director Dan Trachtenberg has exited Uncharted, the Sony Pictures film adaptation of the massive selling PlayStation game. Tom Holland remains attached to star, and sources said the studio is moving quickly to lock Trachtenberg’s replacement — meetings are underway now — and that a new filmmaker should be in place by end of summer. The film will begin production early next year.

A new development is that this film will become the first feature production of Sony PlayStation Productions, which was set up on the Sony lot last year. Headed by Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, PlayStation Productions has come on to produce alongside Chuck Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner, and Ari Arad.

PlayStation

Scripted by Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Rafe Judkins, the Uncharted film has a story line that captures the protagonist as a young man, as he grows into the treasure hunter Nathan Drake. The video game series was created by Naughty Dog and published by PlayStation and has sold over 41 million copies to date.

Trachtenberg just directed for Sony TV the pilot for The Boys.

It is the second bit of turbulence for a Holland project at Sony this week, after Marvel and Sony came to the parting of the ways on the Spider-Man franchise, meaning that Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige will no longer be the guiding creative hand behind the films. That came after Spider-Man: Far From Home surpassed the 007 film Skyfall to became Sony’s highest grossing film of all time.

No comment from Sony.