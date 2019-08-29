‘Big Brother’ And ‘BH90210’ Dip Wednesday; ‘America’s Got Talent’ Steady

Click to Skip Ad
Big Brother
CBS

CBS’ reality staple Big Brother saw a two-tenths dip Wednesday, when it drew a 1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.2 million viewers. That result tied NBC’s America’s Got Talent (1.1, 7.89M) as the night’s highest-rated show, with the latter holding steady and easily winning primetime overall in viewers with its live results show. NBC finished No. 1 in both metrics overall.

On Fox, BH90210 (0.7, 1.98M) continued its decline from its August 8 premiere, losing another tenth from last week, when it drew 3.05 million viewers. It was preceded last night by MasterChef (0.8, 3.21M), which ticked up.

NBC’s other reality talent competition Songland (0.7, 3.53M) managed to hold steady, leading into a new Hollywood Game Night (0.4, 2.04M), also even with a week ago.

At the CW, Bulletproof stayed put (0.1, 570,000) while Hypnotize Me (0.1, 510K) saw a tenth slip.

ABC aired all repeats.

 

