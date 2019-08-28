‘America’s Got Talent’ And ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Take Hits In Tuesday Ratings

NBC’s America’s Got Talent and ABC’s Bachelor In Paradise, two reality series that have consistently perform well, both stumbled Tuesday night.

AGT took the biggest hit. Even though it won the night in both metrics, the NBC reality competition fell three tenths from last week to a 1.3 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic to go with 8.9 million viewers. It was a similar story for Bachelor in Paradise (1.0, 3.89M), which dropped a tenth to touch a season low.

With repeats peppered throughout the other networks in primetime, the action elsewhere stayed relatively quiet with the exception of the CW’s investigative docuseries Mysteries Decoded (0.2, 570K), which ticked up. Meanwhile, the network’s sci-fi series Pandora (0.2, 560K) stayed on par with last week.

With AGT as its lead-in, Bring the Funny (0.7, 3.71M) held steady. Fox’s First Responders Live (0.3, 1.46M) also matched last week’s ratings.

NBC easily won the night overall in both the demo and viewers.