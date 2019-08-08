Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Has A Message For Cable News And Washington: “Calm Down”

Responding today to attacks based on his Tuesday comments that white supremacy is “not a real problem” in the United States, Fox News host Tucker Carlson amplified his remarks tonight on his Tucker Carlson Tonight show.

On Tuesday, Carlson said the hysteria over white supremacy was “a hoax. Just like the Russia hoax, it’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power.”

Tonight, he addressed the media mob that was in an uproar over those remarks.

“For the sake of the nation, calm down,” he said. “Yes, America has problems. Yes, racism is one of America’s problem.” He added that so is a fading middle class, drugs, and a trillion-dollar national debt. “These are huge problems. And people know that. People know their country is in decline. This is a time of frustration. It’s a hard time for america. But this country is not on the brink of genocide. It’s not even close to that.”

Carlson said that politicians like President Donald Trump, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elizabeth Warren are symbols of the change that the public craves.

“This is not a white supremacist country plotting the slaughter of its own people,” Carlson said. “It’s a kind country, full of decent people of all races, who, like all people everywhere, make bad decisions from time to time. But they mean well, and they generally try their best.

“So going forward, give them the benefit of the doubt. Even when you disagree with them. Maybe especially when you disagree with them. These are your fellow Americans. Cut them a break. They deserve it. And remember, the alternative is disaster.”