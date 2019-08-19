Tubefilter Partners With YouTube For 9th Annual Streamy Awards

The 9th annual Streamy Awards are about to get a little more muscle behind them. YouTube is partnering with Tubefilter, which oversees the yearly event, and dick clark productions for the awards ceremony, which will take place at the Beverly Hilton on December 13. The event will stream live globally on YouTube, naturally.

The partnership between Tubefilter and YouTube seems like a next step in the relationship. Last year, the video streaming platform was named the official presenting and distribution partner for the Streamy Awards.

The Streamy Awards is composed of 50 awards honoring excellence in a variety of content verticals and areas of expertise. The 9th annual Streamy Awards is broken up into three separate sections: the Streamy Awards; the Streamys Brand Awards, which returns for a second year; and the Streamys Purpose Awards, which returns for a third. Each section represents a distinct set of categories with a shared theme.

In addition, this year’s ceremony will up its global game, highlighting the contributions of the worldwide creator community with three international awards recognizing creators from Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Additionally, a new Technology subject award has been added to recognize tech and consumer programming, how-tos and breakdowns.

Submissions to the Streamy Awards are now open via the Streamys website and will close at 11:59 PM PT on August 23. Submissions for the Streamys Brand Awards are closed. The full list of nominations will be unveiled this fall.

The 9th annual Streamy Awards is executive produced by dick clark productions’ Ariel Elazar, Rika Camizianos, Alexi Mazareas and Michael Nieporent as well as Streamys founders Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen.