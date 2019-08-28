TSA Bans “Thermal Detonator” Coca-Cola Bottles From Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

There are a lot of souvenirs that you can take home from Star Wars: Galaxy Edge, the new Star Wars-themed land in Anaheim’s Disneyland and the one about to open in Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando. But if you want to take one of their “thermal detonator” Coca-Cola bottles on your flight home, TSA won’t allow it.

The bottles are one of the many exclusive items sold at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Even though they are just a bottle to hold a refreshing soda, they still resemble the grenade-like explosive seen in the Star Wars movies — specifically in Return of the Jedi when Princess Leia, disguised as the Ubese hunter Boushh, threatens to blow up Jabba the Hutt’s barge with one.

Even though the thermal detonator exists in the Star Wars cinematic universe, TSA claims they still resemble an “inert explosive” and they aren’t allowed on carry-on or checked bags.

“Even with a normal bottle cap, this item is still considered a replica and is not allowed in carry-on or checked bags,” a tweet from TSA said. “If our officers discover a replica item during screening and believes it’s real, the item will be treated as such until advised otherwise by law enforcement.”

They may not be able to bring these ficitional — and cool-looking soda bottles on planes, those who visit the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge planet of Batuu will be permitted to bring hand-built lightsabers and custom made droids sold at the Black Spire Outpost in carry-on and checked bags. According to TSA’s website, the Jedi weapons are allowed on planes because “Sadly, the technology doesn’t currently exist to create a real lightsaber.”

Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags. — AskTSA (@AskTSA) August 13, 2019