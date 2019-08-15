Omar Epps-Starring Horror Pic ‘Trick’ Acquired By RLJE Films

EXCLUSIVE: RLJE Films has acquired Trick, a horror film starring Omar Epps and directed by My Bloody Valentine and Drive Angry helmer Patrick Lussier. The pic from Durango Pictures will hit theaters and digital day-and-date on October 18.

Lussier co-wrote the script with his Drive Angry co-scribe Todd Farmer. The plot is set in a small town, where a masked madman visits every Halloween. Detective Mike Denver (Epps) will stop at nothing to discover who he is and how to stop him. Kristina Reyes, Jamie Kennedy and Tom Atkins also star.

The film is produced by Ita Kennedy and Ellen Wander.

“We’re excited to release Trick just in time for Halloween,” RLJE Films’ chief acquisitions officer Mark Ward said. “With thrilling plot twists and turns, Trick will have audiences grasping the edge of their seats and will be the start of a terrifying new franchise.”

RLJE Films’ Ward and Jess De Leo negotiated the deal with Wander and Jordan Dykstra of Film Bridge International on behalf of the filmmakers.