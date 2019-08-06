ABC Boss On Status Of ‘Triangle’, ‘Heart Of Life’ & ‘Nana’

ABC in May delayed a decision on its Bermuda Triangle-themed sci-fi drama Triangle, which was a late, international shoot, until the pilot was finished. The pilot starring Mike Vogel will be wrapping editing this weekend.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

There had been speculation the project would not be going forward. But ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke is reserving judgment on its fate until she sees the final product. “I want to wait and make a final decision when the editing of the show is completed, and it has all special effects,” she told Deadline on Monday.

Another ABC hourlong pilot from this past cycle, Heart of Life, which was inspired by the John Mayer song, was not picked up to series in May but was put in redevelopment.

Ben Queen, who wrote the original pilot, has been paired with All American creator April Blair.

“Ben Queen and April Blair are doing a rewrite to the pilot that was shot, and we’re looking to read the new script and then determine if we are going forward,” Burke said.

Comedy pilot Nana, starring and executive produced by Katey Sagal, is dead, but ABC brass are not giving up on Sagal as the brash and bawdy Nana.

“We are in love with Katey’s interpretation of that character so we said that we would consider redeveloping it for Katey should the right package come together,” Burke said.