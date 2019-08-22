A24 Opening Trey Edward Shults’ ‘Waves’ In Prime Awards Season November Spot

EXCLUSIVE: The first weekend of November is a magical place for limited releases, where a slew of Oscar contenders have launched.

It’s where Open Road debuted Spotlight in 2015 which went on to win Best Picture, and it’s also the release date for a number of other Academy Award nominees such as A24’s Lady Bird (2017, 5 noms), Fox Searchlight’s Brooklyn (2015, 3 noms), and Focus Features’ Loving (2016, 1 Oscar), and Focus Features’ The Theory of Everything (5 noms) which won best actor for Eddie Redmayne.

Well, A24, following the world premiere of Trey Edward Shults’ Waves at the Toronto International Film Festival next month, will open that pic on Nov. 1 in limited release.

Waves, written by Shults, is set against the vibrant landscape of South Florida, and traces the epic emotional journey of a suburban African-American family— led by a well-intentioned but domineering father—as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the aftermath of a loss. Sterling K. Brown and Lucas Hedges star. Shults’ 2015 Krisha won the SXSW Grand Jury Prize, the John Cassavetes award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, and played Cannes Critics week. He directed A24’s 2017 horror pic It Comes at Night.

A24’s The Farewell has been praised by many as the platform release of the summer, racking up over $13M after six weekends of play. They also had Ari Aster’s sublime genre thriller Midsommar which has grossed close to $26M stateside and over $35M WW. Pic follows a college girl, who after experiencing a atrocious tragedy, is pulled onto a trip with her boyfriend and his amigos to a funky and bloody Swedish summer solstice festival that occurs once a century.