Disney First Studio Ever To Have 5 Pics Cross $1 Billion In Single Year With ‘Toy Story 4’

Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 is finally crossed $1 billion putting Disney in an atmosphere that no other major studio has ever touched: Having 5 pics gross over $1 billion in a single year. It is projected that Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker later this year will bring that count to mindboggling 7 titles — Good luck to any rival in town who ever dreams of surpassing that milestone, especially since Disney has all the goods when it comes to brands.

Other rival major studios have admitted defeat to Disney for many years to come, especially after they gobbled up Fox. Disney could do half the business that they’re doing this year and still beat their nearest rival studio at the box office, Warner Bros. That said, sources around town believe that this is the most fierce year against Disney at the box office due to the fact that they’re launching their streaming service Disney+ in November. Disney’s plethora of tentpoles this year is literally like one big advertisement for their streaming service. If you want to see all these billion-dollar grossing pics in the future, go to Disney+.

The other pics to fly past $1 billion for Disney this year include Captain Marvel ($1.1B), Avengers: Endgame ($2.795B), The Lion King ($1.3B) and Aladdin ($1.03B).

Industry wise, 2019 to date has seen six titles cross $1B, the outlier being Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home ($1.09B).

Toy Story 4 to date has collected $421.8M stateside, $580M overseas. The pic opened to $120.9M stateside, a best in franchise, but well under where the industry was seeing it between $140M-$170M. Disney for the first time in a long time opted not to launch a Pixar’s film on Father’s Day weekend. Nonetheless, many were very well aware that a $1B endgame would be the final destination for Toy Story 4. However, Toy Story 4 saw the best opening ever worldwide for an animated pic with $244.5M.

Currently, Toy Story 4 is the 8th highest animated movie of all-time. The pic has more money to gross north of $580M abroad with the pic opening in Germany today. Pic is the No. 2 animated release of all time in the UK with $75M. In Japan, Toy Story 4 has strong midweeks due to the Obon holiday with a current cume of $77M. In Mexico, the fourthquel is the biggest industry film in admissions with a total of $72M.

Other big territories for Toy Story 4:

Brazil, $32.4M

China, $29.1M

Argentina, $28.6M

Australia, $28.6M

France, $27.8M

South Korea, $24.7M

Spain, $23.4M

Chile, $15.2M

Colombia, $14.0M

Panama, $12.2M

Hong Kong, $11.4M

Other territories: $109M for a grand total of $580M abroad.