Toronto Adds ‘The Aeronauts,’ ‘Mosul,’ ‘Seberg,’ & More To Festival Slate

TIFF Co-Heads Cameron Bailey and Joana Vicente added several more films in the Gala and Special Presentations sections of the 44th Toronto International Film Festival that runs September 5-15.

Here are the new ones:

GALA PREMIERES

The Tom Harper-directed Aeronauts will make its Canadian premiere, with Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne starring.

The Giuseppe Capotondi-directed Burnt Orange Heresy will make its North American premiere.

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

The Kenny Leon-directed American Son makes its world premiere.

The Quentin Dupieux-directed Deerskin ( Le Daim ) makes its international premiere.

The Gregor Jordan-directed Dirt Music makes its world premiere.

The Geetu Mohandas-directed The Elder One makes its world premiere

Guns Akimbo, directed by Jason Lei Howden, makes its world premiere

Human Capital, directed by Marc Meyers, makes its world premiere;

Jungleland, directed by Max Winkler makes its world premiere;

Lucy in the Sky, directed by Noah Hawley, makes its world premiere;

Lyrebird, directed by Dan Friedkin, makes its international premiere;

Mosul, directed by Matthew Michael Carnahan, makes its North American premiere;

Seberg, directed by Benedict Andrews, makes its North American Premiere

Sibyl, directed by Justine Triet, makes its North American Premiere;

Synchronic, directed by Aaron Moorhead & Justin Benson, makes its world premiere

MASTERS PROGRAM

A Hidden Life, directed by Terrence Malick, Canadian premiere

About Endlessness, directed by Roy Andersson, North American Premiere;

Devil Between the Legs ( El Diablo entre las Piernas ), directed by Arturo Ripstein, world premiere;

I Was at Home, But… ( Ich war zuhause, aber… ), directed by Angela Schanelec, North American premiere;

It Must Be Heaven, directed by Elia Suleiman, North American premiere;

Jordan River Anderson, The Messenger, directed by Alanis Obomsawin, world premiere;

Sorry We Missed You, directed by Ken Loach, North American premiere;

To the Ends of the Earth ( Tabi no Owari Sekai no Hajimari ), directed by Kiyoshi Kurosawa, North American premiere;

The Traitor, directed by Marco Bellocchio, North American premiere

The Whistlers, directed by Corneliu Porumboiu, North American premiere;

Zombi Child, directed by Bertrand Bonello, North American premiere.

WAVELENGTHS

143 Sahara Street ( 143 rue du désert ), directed by Hassen Ferhani, North American premiere;

Endless Night ( Longa noite ), directed by Eloy Enciso, North American premiere;

The Fever ( A Febre ), directed by Maya Da-Rin, North American premiere;

Fire Will Come ( O que arde ), directed by Oliver Laxe, North American premiere;

Heimat is a Space in Time ( Heimat ist ein Raum aus Zeit ), directed by Thomas Heise, North American premiere;

Krabi, 2562 Anocha Suwichakornpong, directed by Ben Rivers, North American premiere;

Liberté, directed by Albert Serra, North American premiere;

State Funeral, directed by Sergei Loznitsa, North American premiere;

Un Film Dramatique, directed by Éric Baudelaire, North American premiere;

Vitalina Varela, directed by Pedro Costa, North American premiere.

CONTEMPORARY WORLD CINEMA

37 Seconds, directed by Hikari, Canadian premiere;

Adam, directed by Maryam Touzani, North American premiere;

Arab Blues ( Un Divan à Tunis ), directed by Manele Labidi, North American premiere;

Atlantics: A Ghost Love Story, directed by Mati Diop, North American premiere;

Atlantis, directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych, North American premiere;

Bacurau, directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho, Juliano Dornelles, North American premiere

Balloon ( Qi Qiu ), directed by Pema Tseden, North American premiere;

The Barefoot Emperor, directed by Jessica Woodworth, Peter Brosens, world premiere;

Beanpole ( Dylda ), directed by Kantemir Balagov, North American premiere;

Beneath the Blue Suburban Skies, directed by Edward Burns, world premiere;

Blow the Man Down, directed by Danielle Krudy, Bridget Savage Cole, international premiere;

Bombay Rose, directed by Gitanjali Rao, North American premiere;

Chicuarotes, directed by Gael García Bernal, North American premiere;

The Climb, directed by Michael Angelo Covino, Canadian premiere;

Corpus Christi ( Boze Cialo ), directed by Jan Komasa, North American premiere;

The County ( Héraðið ), directed by Grímur Hákonarson, international premiere;

Dogs Don’t Wear Pants ( Koirat eivät käytä housuja ), directed by J-P Valkeapää, North American premiere;

The Father ( Bashtata ), directed by Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva, North American premiere;

Flatland, directed by Jenna Bass, North American premiere

A Girl Missing ( Yokogao ), directed by Koji Fukada, North American premiere;

Hala, directed by Minhal Baig, Canadian premiere;

Henry Glassie: Field Work, directed by Pat Collins, world premiere;

Incitement, directed by Yaron Zilberman, world premiere;

Instinct, directed by Halina Reijn, North American premiere;

The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão ( A Vida Invisível de Eurídice Gusmão ), directed by Karim Aïnouz, North American premiere;

Jallikattu Lijo, directed by Jose Pellissery, world premiere;

Knuckle City, directed by Jahmil X.T. Qubeka, international premiere;

La Llorona, directed by Jayro Bustamante, North American premiere;

Les Misérables, directed by Ladj Ly, North American premiere;

The Long Walk ( Bor Mi Vanh Chark ), directed by Mattie Do, North American premiere;

Made in Bangladesh, directed by Rubaiyat Hossain, world premiere;

Mariam, directed by Sharipa Urazbayeva, North American premiere;

Maria’s Paradise ( Marian paratiisi ), directed by Zaida Bergroth, world premiere;

Nobadi, directed by Karl Markovics, world premiere;

Contemporary World Cinema Opening Film — Our Lady of the Nile ( Notre-Dame du Nil ), directed by Atiq Rahimi, world premiere;

The Perfect Candidate, directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour, North American premiere;

Red Fields ( Mami ), directed by Keren Yedaya, international premiere;

Resin ( Harpiks ), directed by Daniel Joseph Borgman, world premiere;

So Long, My Son ( Di Jiu Tian Chang ), directed by Wang Xiaoshuai, North American premiere;

Spider ( Araña ), directed by Andrés Wood, international premiere;

A Sun ( Yang Guang Pu Zhao ), directed by Chung Mong-Hong, world premiere;

Synonyms ( Synonymes ), directed by Nadav Lapid, North American premiere;

Terminal Sud ( South Terminal ), directed byRabah Ameur-Zaïmeche, North American premiere;

Three Summers ( Três Verões ), directed by Sandra Kogut, world premiere;

Verdict, directed by Raymund Ribay Gutierrez, Canadian premiere

A White, White Day ( Hvítur, Hvítur Dagur ), directed by Hlynur Pálmason, North American premiere

The Wild Goose Lake ( Nan Fang Che Zhan De Ju Hui ), directed by Diao Yinan, North American premiere

You Will Die at Twenty, directed by Amjad Abu Alala, New York premiere.