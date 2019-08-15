Toronto Film Festival: TV Slate Includes ‘Mrs. Fletcher’, ‘Briarpatch’ World Premieres; International Rising Stars Set

The Toronto Film Festival has unveiled its lineup for this year’s Primetime program, a total of six TV series from around the world including the world premieres of HBO’s Mrs. Fletcher starring Kathryn Hahn, USA Network’s Briarpatch starring Rosario Dawson, and Facebook Watch’s Limetown based on the crime podcast and starring Jessica Biel and Stanley Tucci.

Also in the mix are three international series with political themes: Australia’s Black Bitch, starring Deborah Mailman and Rachel Griffiths at the Aussie prime minister; French drama Savages, about an Arabic candidate for the France presidency; and the Czech Republic’s The Sleepers which follows a woman (Táňa Pauhofová) and her political dissident husband after they flee 1977 communist Czechoslovakia. (See full lineup details below.)

Each screening in the Primetime sidebar will be followed by an onstage Q&A with members of the creative team, the festival said Thursday.

“Episodic television continues to push the cinematic envelope in terms of how stories are presented and consumed by audiences,” said Geoff Macnaughton, the sidebar’s lead programmer and Director of Industry. “I’m thrilled by the opportunity to spotlight some of the finest global storytellers working in the industry today. Each series embodies why audiences find the medium so compelling, while each screening will be an event that provides a unique opportunity to discover a new series with the creators who made it.”

Also on Thursday, the festival unveiled its annual list of international TIFF Rising Stars, a program that showcases burgeoning young actors who also have films in this year’s festival. The list of honorees, with their TIFF films: American Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Waves), Argentina’s Chino Darín (Heroic Losers), Australia’s Geraldine Viswanathan (Bad Education, Hala) and Norway’s Josefine Frida (Disco).

The 44th annual Toronto Film Festival runs September 5–15.

Here’s the full Primetime lineup:

Black Bitch | Australia, 2 episodes

Creators: Darren Dale, Rachel Griffiths, Miranda Dear

Director: Rachel Perkins

World Premiere

Briarpatch | USA, 2 episodes

Creator: Andy Greenwald

Directors: Ana Lily Amirpour, Steven Piet

World Premiere

Limetown | USA, 2 episodes

Creators: Zack Akers, Skip Bronkie

Director: Rebecca Thomas

World Premiere

Mrs. Fletcher | USA, 3 episodes

Creator: Tom Perrotta

Directors: Nicole Holofcener, Liesl Tommy

World Premiere

Savages (Les Sauvages) | France, 2 episodes

Creators: Rebecca Zlotowski, Sabri Louatah

Director: Rebecca Zlotowski

World Premiere

The Sleepers (Bez vědomí) | Czech Republic, 2 episodes

Creators: Ivan Zachariáš, Ondrej Gabriel

Director: Ivan Zachariáš

Czech Republic

International Premiere