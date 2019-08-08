Toronto Unveils Lineups For TIFF Docs, Midnight Madness, Discovery, More

The Toronto Film Festival has revealed this year’s lineups for its documentary, Midnight Madness, Discovery and retro Cinematheque sections, adding movies from Alex Gibney, Barbara Kopple, Bryce Dallas Howard, Richard Stanley and Ali LeRoi to the 2019 fest that kicks off next month.

TIFF Docs’ 25 pics kicks off with the world premiere of Feras Fayyad’s The Cave, about an underground hospital led by a female doctor in war-torn Syria. Also in the mix is Kopple’s Desert One, chronicling a perilous mission to rescue hostages in Iran, and Gibney’s Citizen K, profiling the Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Meanwhile, the genre lineup of Midnight Madness includes Richard Stanley’s H.P. Lovecraft adaptation Color Out of Space, which stars Nicolas Cage and brings the director back to the section after 29 years, and Takashi Miike’s Japanese action-comedy First Love.

The Discovery section will open with Chiara Malta’s Simple Women, while the TIFF Cinematheque will feature films from the festival vault including Martin Scorsese’s concert film The Last Waltz, a beloved chronicle of The Band’s final show. That iconic group of course figures prominently in the fest’s opening-night film on September 5: Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band, Daniel Roher’s tale of the lead singer’s young life and the creation of one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music.

Here are the sidebars:

TIFF DOCS

And We Go Green

Fisher Stevens, Malcolm Venville | USA

World Premiere

The Australian Dream

Daniel Gordon | Australia/United Kingdom

International Premiere

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator

Eva Orner | USA

World Premiere

The Capote Tapes

Ebs Burnough | United Kingdom

World Premiere

The Cave

Feras Fayyad | Syria/Denmark/Germany/USA/Qatar

World Premiere

*Opening Film*

Citizen K

Alex Gibney | USA/United Kingdom

North American Premiere

Collective (Colectiv)

Alexander Nanau | Romania/Luxembourg

North American Premiere

Coppers

Alan Zweig | Canada

World Premiere

The Cordillera of Dreams (La Cordillera de los Sueños)

Patricio Guzmán | France/Chile

North American Premiere

Cunningham

Alla Kovgan | Germany/France/USA

World Premiere

Dads

Bryce Dallas Howard | USA

World Premiere

Desert One

Barbara Kopple | USA

World Premiere

I Am Not Alone

Garin Hovannisian | Armenia/USA

World Premiere

Ibrahim: A Fate to Define

Lina Al Abed | Lebanon/Palestine/Denmark/Qatar/Slovenia

North American Premiere

The Kingmaker

Lauren Greenfield | USA

Canadian Premiere

Letter to the Editor

Alan Berliner | USA

World Premiere

Love Child

Eva Mulvad | Denmark

World Premiere

My English Cousin

Karim Sayad | Switzerland/Qatar

World Premiere

Paris Stalingrad

Hind Meddeb | France

International Premiere

Ready for War

Andrew Renzi | USA

World Premiere

Red Penguins

Gabe Polsky | USA/Russia

World Premiere

Sing Me A Song

Thomas Balmès | France/Germany/Switzerland

World Premiere

There’s Something in the Water

Ellen Page, Ian Daniel | Canada

World Premiere

This Is Not a Movie

Yung Chang | Canada/Germany

World Premiere

Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema

Mark Cousins | United Kingdom

World Premiere

MIDNIGHT MADNESS

Blood Quantum

Jeff Barnaby | Canada

World Premiere

*Opening Film*

Color Out of Space

Richard Stanley | USA

World Premiere

*Closing Film*

Crazy World

Isaac Nabwana | Uganda

World Premiere

First Love (Hatsukoi)

Takashi Miike | Japan/United Kingdom

North American Premiere

Gundala Joko Anwar | Indonesia

International Premiere

The Platform (El Hoyo)

Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia | Spain

World Premiere

Saint Maud

Rose Glass | United Kingdom

World Premiere

The Twentieth Century

Matthew Rankin | Canada

World Premiere

The Vast of Night

Andrew Patterson | USA

Canadian Premiere

The Vigil

Keith Thomas | USA

World Premiere

DISCOVERY

1982

Oualid Mouaness | United States/Lebanon/Norway/Qatar

World Premiere

AFRICA

Oren Gerner | Israel

World Premiere

The Antenna (Bina)

Orçun Behram | Turkey

World Premiere

The Audition (Das Vorspiel)

Ina Weisse | Germany/France

World Premiere

August (Agosto)

Armando Capó | Cuba/Costa Rica/France

World Premiere

Black Conflux

Nicole Dorsey | Canada

World Premiere

Bring Me Home (Na-reul cha-ja-jwo)

Kim Seung-woo | South Korea

World Premiere

A Bump Along The Way

Shelly Love | United Kingdom

International Premiere

Calm With Horses

Nick Rowland | United Kingdom/Ireland

World Premiere

Certified Mail (Bi Elm El Wossul)

Hisham Saqr | Egypt

World Premiere

Comets

Tamar Shavgulidze | Georgia

World Premiere

Disco

Jorunn Myklebust Syversen | Norway

World Premiere

Easy Land

Sanja Zivkovic | Canada

World Premiere

Entwined

Minos Nikolakakis | Greece

World Premiere

The Giant

David Raboy | USA

World Premiere

The Good Intentions (Las Buenas Intenciones)

Ana García Blaya | Argentina

World Premiere

Hearts and Bones

Ben Lawrence | Australia

International Premiere

Hope (Håp)

Maria Sødahl | Norway/Sweden

World Premiere

Kuessipan

Myriam Verreault | Canada

World Premiere

Lina from Lima

María Paz González | Chile/Argentina/Peru

World Premiere

The Lost Okoroshi

Abba Makama | Nigeria

World Premiere

Love Me Tender

Klaudia Reynicke | Switzerland

International Premiere

Murmur

Heather Young | Canada

World Premiere

My Life as a Comedian (En komikers uppväxt)

Rojda Sekersöz | Sweden/Belgium

World Premiere

Noura’s Dream

Hinde Boujemaa | Tunisia/Belgium/France

World Premiere

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson

Ali LeRoi | USA

World Premiere

Pompei

Anna Falguères, John Shank | Belgium/Canada/France

World Premiere

Raf

Harry Cepka | Canada/USA

World Premiere

The Rest of Us

Aisling Chin-Yee | Canada

World Premiere

Sea Fever

Neasa Hardiman | Ireland/Sweden/Belgium/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Simple Women

Chiara Malta | Italy/Romania

World Premiere

*Opening Film*

Sole

Carlo Sironi | Italy/Poland

International Premiere

Son-Mother (Pesar-Madar)

Mahnaz Mohammadi | Iran/Czech Republic

World Premiere

Stories From The Chestnut Woods (Zgodbe iz kostanjevih gozdov)

Gregor Božič | Slovenia/Italy

World Premiere

Sweetness in the Belly

Zeresenay Berhane Mehari | Ireland/Canada

World Premiere

Two of Us (Deux)

Filippo Meneghetti | France/Luxembourg/Belgium

World Premiere

TIFF CINEMATHEQUE

A Dry White Season

Euzhan Palcy | USA (1989)

Pickpocket

Robert Bresson | France (1959)

No

Pablo Larraín | Chile/USA (2012)

The Last of Sheila

Herbert Ross | USA (1973)

The Last Waltz

Martin Scorsese | USA (1978)