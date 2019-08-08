Toronto Unveils Lineups For TIFF Docs, Midnight Madness, Discovery, More

The Toronto Film Festival has revealed this year’s lineups for its documentary, Midnight Madness, Discovery and retro Cinematheque sections, adding movies from Alex Gibney, Barbara Kopple, Bryce Dallas Howard, Richard Stanley and Ali LeRoi to the 2019 fest that kicks off next month.
TIFF Docs’ 25 pics kicks off with the world premiere of Feras Fayyad’s The Cave, about an underground hospital led by a female doctor in war-torn Syria. Also in the mix is Kopple’s Desert One, chronicling a perilous mission to rescue hostages in Iran, and Gibney’s Citizen K, profiling the Russian oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
Meanwhile, the genre lineup of Midnight Madness includes Richard Stanley’s H.P. Lovecraft adaptation Color Out of Space, which stars Nicolas Cage and brings the director back to the section after 29 years, and Takashi Miike’s Japanese action-comedy First Love.
The Discovery section will open with Chiara Malta’s Simple Women, while the TIFF Cinematheque will feature films from the festival vault including Martin Scorsese’s concert film The Last Waltz, a beloved chronicle of The Band’s final show. That iconic group of course figures prominently in the fest’s opening-night film on September 5: Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band, Daniel Roher’s tale of the lead singer’s young life and the creation of one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music.
Here are the sidebars:
TIFF DOCS
And We Go Green
Fisher Stevens, Malcolm Venville | USA
World Premiere
The Australian Dream
Daniel Gordon | Australia/United Kingdom
International Premiere
Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator
Eva Orner | USA
World Premiere
The Capote Tapes
Ebs Burnough | United Kingdom
World Premiere
The Cave
Feras Fayyad | Syria/Denmark/Germany/USA/Qatar
World Premiere
*Opening Film*
Citizen K
Alex Gibney | USA/United Kingdom
North American Premiere
Collective (Colectiv)
Alexander Nanau | Romania/Luxembourg
North American Premiere
Coppers
Alan Zweig | Canada
World Premiere
The Cordillera of Dreams (La Cordillera de los Sueños)
Patricio Guzmán | France/Chile
North American Premiere
Cunningham
Alla Kovgan | Germany/France/USA
World Premiere
Dads
Bryce Dallas Howard | USA
World Premiere
Desert One
Barbara Kopple | USA
World Premiere
I Am Not Alone
Garin Hovannisian | Armenia/USA
World Premiere
Ibrahim: A Fate to Define
Lina Al Abed | Lebanon/Palestine/Denmark/Qatar/Slovenia
North American Premiere
The Kingmaker
Lauren Greenfield | USA
Canadian Premiere
Letter to the Editor
Alan Berliner | USA
World Premiere
Love Child
Eva Mulvad | Denmark
World Premiere
My English Cousin
Karim Sayad | Switzerland/Qatar
World Premiere
Paris Stalingrad
Hind Meddeb | France
International Premiere
Ready for War
Andrew Renzi | USA
World Premiere
Red Penguins
Gabe Polsky | USA/Russia
World Premiere
Sing Me A Song
Thomas Balmès | France/Germany/Switzerland
World Premiere
There’s Something in the Water
Ellen Page, Ian Daniel | Canada
World Premiere
This Is Not a Movie
Yung Chang | Canada/Germany
World Premiere
Women Make Film: A New Road Movie Through Cinema
Mark Cousins | United Kingdom
World Premiere
MIDNIGHT MADNESS
Blood Quantum
Jeff Barnaby | Canada
World Premiere
*Opening Film*
Color Out of Space
Richard Stanley | USA
World Premiere
*Closing Film*
Crazy World
Isaac Nabwana | Uganda
World Premiere
First Love (Hatsukoi)
Takashi Miike | Japan/United Kingdom
North American Premiere
Gundala Joko Anwar | Indonesia
International Premiere
The Platform (El Hoyo)
Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia | Spain
World Premiere
Saint Maud
Rose Glass | United Kingdom
World Premiere
The Twentieth Century
Matthew Rankin | Canada
World Premiere
The Vast of Night
Andrew Patterson | USA
Canadian Premiere
The Vigil
Keith Thomas | USA
World Premiere
DISCOVERY
1982
Oualid Mouaness | United States/Lebanon/Norway/Qatar
World Premiere
AFRICA
Oren Gerner | Israel
World Premiere
The Antenna (Bina)
Orçun Behram | Turkey
World Premiere
The Audition (Das Vorspiel)
Ina Weisse | Germany/France
World Premiere
August (Agosto)
Armando Capó | Cuba/Costa Rica/France
World Premiere
Black Conflux
Nicole Dorsey | Canada
World Premiere
Bring Me Home (Na-reul cha-ja-jwo)
Kim Seung-woo | South Korea
World Premiere
A Bump Along The Way
Shelly Love | United Kingdom
International Premiere
Calm With Horses
Nick Rowland | United Kingdom/Ireland
World Premiere
Certified Mail (Bi Elm El Wossul)
Hisham Saqr | Egypt
World Premiere
Comets
Tamar Shavgulidze | Georgia
World Premiere
Disco
Jorunn Myklebust Syversen | Norway
World Premiere
Easy Land
Sanja Zivkovic | Canada
World Premiere
Entwined
Minos Nikolakakis | Greece
World Premiere
The Giant
David Raboy | USA
World Premiere
The Good Intentions (Las Buenas Intenciones)
Ana García Blaya | Argentina
World Premiere
Hearts and Bones
Ben Lawrence | Australia
International Premiere
Hope (Håp)
Maria Sødahl | Norway/Sweden
World Premiere
Kuessipan
Myriam Verreault | Canada
World Premiere
Lina from Lima
María Paz González | Chile/Argentina/Peru
World Premiere
The Lost Okoroshi
Abba Makama | Nigeria
World Premiere
Love Me Tender
Klaudia Reynicke | Switzerland
International Premiere
Murmur
Heather Young | Canada
World Premiere
My Life as a Comedian (En komikers uppväxt)
Rojda Sekersöz | Sweden/Belgium
World Premiere
Noura’s Dream
Hinde Boujemaa | Tunisia/Belgium/France
World Premiere
The Obituary of Tunde Johnson
Ali LeRoi | USA
World Premiere
Pompei
Anna Falguères, John Shank | Belgium/Canada/France
World Premiere
Raf
Harry Cepka | Canada/USA
World Premiere
The Rest of Us
Aisling Chin-Yee | Canada
World Premiere
Sea Fever
Neasa Hardiman | Ireland/Sweden/Belgium/United Kingdom
World Premiere
Simple Women
Chiara Malta | Italy/Romania
World Premiere
*Opening Film*
Sole
Carlo Sironi | Italy/Poland
International Premiere
Son-Mother (Pesar-Madar)
Mahnaz Mohammadi | Iran/Czech Republic
World Premiere
Stories From The Chestnut Woods (Zgodbe iz kostanjevih gozdov)
Gregor Božič | Slovenia/Italy
World Premiere
Sweetness in the Belly
Zeresenay Berhane Mehari | Ireland/Canada
World Premiere
Two of Us (Deux)
Filippo Meneghetti | France/Luxembourg/Belgium
World Premiere
TIFF CINEMATHEQUE
A Dry White Season
Euzhan Palcy | USA (1989)
Pickpocket
Robert Bresson | France (1959)
No
Pablo Larraín | Chile/USA (2012)
The Last of Sheila
Herbert Ross | USA (1973)
The Last Waltz
Martin Scorsese | USA (1978)
