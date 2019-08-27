‘Top Boy’: Netflix Sets Premiere Date For Brit Gang Drama & Unveils New Trailer

Ashley Walters’ Dushane and Kane Robinson’s Sully face new challengers in the new trailer for British gang drama Top Boy.

The series, which is a continuation of the Channel 4 drama that ended in 2013, will air globally on September 13.

Walters and Robinson are joined by newcomer Micheal Ward (The A List) as well as musical artists Simbi Ajikawo, David Omoregie and Shone Romulus and Ashley Thomas. New cast members also include Lisa Dwan, Jasmine Jobson, Kadeem Ramsay, Saffron Hocking, Kola Bokinni and Hope Ikpoku.

The new episodes pick up as Walters’ Dushane returns from exile to his home in London to reclaim his throne in the highly lucrative drug market. He teams up with Robinson’s Sully, his spiritual brother, partner and sometime rival who is also returning to the same streets after his own form of exile – prison – comes to an end. Awaiting them both is Ward’s Jamie, the young, hungry and ruthless gang leader whose ambitions leave no place for Dushane and Sully.

The new ten-part season was created by original creator Ronan Bennett and is written with Daniel West. Cowboy Films’ Charles Steel and Alasdair Flind produce alongside Bennett and Yann Demange. It is being exec produced by rapper Drake and his business partner Adel “Future” Nur, along with Maverick Carter and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill Entertainment.

Top Boy is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, Nia DaCosta, Aneil Karia and Brady Hood. The series features original music by Brian Eno and additional music by Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante.