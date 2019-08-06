Toni Morrison Remembered: Barack Obama, Shonda Rhimes Among Those Offering Praise

Refresh for updates… Toni Morrison, the late, towering author whose classic work explored identity, race and the black female experience, was remembered today by Hollywood, politicians and media figures as both an influence and an unrivaled guide.
“Toni Morrison was a national treasure,” tweeted former President Barack Obama, who presented Morrison with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012, “as good a storyteller, as captivating, in person as she was on the page. Her writing was a beautiful, meaningful challenge to our conscience and our moral imagination. What a gift to breathe the same air as her, if only for a while.”
“She made me understand ‘writer’ was a fine profession,” tweeted Shondaland producer Shonda Rhimes (Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal). “I grew up wanting to be only her. Dinner with her was a night I will never forget. Rest, Queen.”
Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts tweeted, “’Something that is loved is never lost’…encouraging words from the beloved author #ToniMorrison that we can surely use today. So sad to hear of the passing of the first African-American woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature. Her legacy will live on through those who were impacted by her powerful and unique voice.”
See those and tweets from Wendell Pierce, Vivica A. Fox and Dan Rather, among others, below.
