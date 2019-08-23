‘Tommy’: Vladimir Caamaño Joins Cast Of New CBS Drama As Series Regular

EXCLUSIVE: Actor-comedian Vladimir Caamaño (Superstore) has been added to cast of CBS’ upcoming drama series Tommy as a regular.

Tommy, from the Bull team of co-creator Paul Attanasio and producer Amblin TV, stars Edie Falco as Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female Chief of Police for Los Angeles. She uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to navigate the social, political and national-security issues that converge with enforcing the law.

Dominican American Caamaño plays an ebullient Dominican transplant from Tommy’s home city of New York, who becomes part of her security detail but also her off-the-shelf investigator as she solves crimes in pursuit of the truth.

The series-regular cast also includes Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, Russell G. Jones, Thomas Sadoski ,Olivia Lucy Phillip, and Joseph Lyle Taylor.

Attanasio executive produces with showrunner Tom Szentgyorgyi as well as Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin TV.

Caamaño, who previously wrote, produced and headlined his own semi-autobiographical comedy pilot for NBC, A Bronx Life, is repped by Gersh, The Stand Group and Cohen & Gardner.