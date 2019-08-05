‘Tommy’: Thomas Sadoski To Co-Star In CBS Drama Series In Recasting

EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Sadoski is staying at CBS. Less than three months after the network canceled praised family comedy series Life in Pieces after four seasons, one of its stars, Thomas Sadoski, has been tapped for a series-regular role opposite Edie Falco in the network’s upcoming midseason drama series Tommy in a recasting.

Sadoski will play the charming, seductive and morally complex second-term mayor of Los Angeles, who appoints Tommy (Falco) as the first female police chief in the city’s history, only to wonder what he’s gotten himself into. He takes over the role played by David Fierro in the pilot.

Tommy, from the Bull team of co-creator Paul Attanasio and producer Amblin TV, stars Falco as Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female Chief of Police for Los Angeles. She uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to navigate the social, political and national-security issues that converge with enforcing the law.

The series-regular cast also includes Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, Russell G. Jones, Olivia Lucy Phillip, and Joseph Lyle Taylor.

Attanasio executive produces with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey of Amblin TV.

This marks a return to drama for Sadoski, who most recently starred as Matt Short on Life in Pieces. He previously was a series regular on HBO’s The Newsroom and NBC’s The Slap and has appeared on Broadway in Neil LaBute’s reasons to be pretty, Other Desert Cities, The House of Blue Leaves and Reckless.

Sadoski, who was just cast in Broadway’s upcoming Grand Horizons alongside Michael Urie, Ashley Park, Maulik Pancholy and Priscilla Lopez, is repped by UTA and Industry Entertainment.

2019 CBS Pilots & Series Orders