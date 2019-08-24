Tom Holland Hits Disney’s D23 Expo Days After Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man’ Split: “It’s Been A Crazy Week”

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland made an appearance at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim today, just days after Disney and Sony’s standoff over the Spider-Man film franchise ended with Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige no longer being involved in it.

“It’s been a crazy week,” Holland said from the stage, “but I want you to know I am grateful from the bottom of my heart and I love you 3,000.”

Holland was there to promote Disney and Pixar’s Onward, the upcoming animated film in which he stars with Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Chris Pratt as teenage elf brothers who embark on a quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer also star.

Check out the exclusive poster & still from #PixarOnward that just debuted at #D23Expo. See the new film starring @tomholland1996 and @prattprattpratt in theaters March 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/9FVgUts3Y2 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

