Todd Haynes’ ‘Dark Waters’ Will Start To Bubble In Late Fall

EXCLUSIVE: Focus Features is adding the Participant Media Todd Haynes feature Dark Waters to the late fall frame with a limited release on the Friday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 22.

The pic, inspired by a true story, follows a tenacious attorney (Mark Ruffalo) who uncovers a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths due to one of the world’s largest corporations. In the process, he risks everything – his future, his family, and his own life – to expose the truth. Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Tim Robbins star with Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, William Jackson Harper and Bill Pullman. Ruffalo, Pamela Koffler, and Christine Vachon produce with a screenplay by Mario Correa and Matthew Michael Carnahan.

To date, the pic is the only limited release from a studio classic label on that pre-Thanksgiving weekend. Even though Paramount/Global Road’s Rhythm Section recently left the frame, it boasts three wide entries including Disney’s Frozen 2, STX’s 21 Bridges, and Sony’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. And, of course, Frozen 2 is going to crush it as another Disney-billion dollar global grossing hit.

Haynes was nominated for a 2003 original screenplay Oscar for Focus Features’ Far From Heaven.

Focus has an exciting fall planned with Downtown Abbey set to overindex on Sept. 20 and Harriet on Nov. 1