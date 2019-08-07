‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ Performance Ends Abruptly After Panic Caused By Sound Mistaken For Gunshot

EXCLUSIVE: Tonight’s performance of To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway ended abruptly after sounds heard on the street outside were mistaken for gunshots. A witness told Deadline that audience members panicked and started running down the aisles or ducking for cover, and cast members left the stage during the show’s final scene.
A source on the scene told Deadline the incident was exacerbated by frightened pedestrians dashing from the street into the lobby of the Shubert Theatre and nearby Sardi’s restaurant. Other theaters along 44th Street as well as 45th Street apparently experienced disturbance as well., but that could not be immediately confirmed.
Mockingbird actor Gideon Glick, who plays the character based on Truman Capote, tweeted that “screaming civilians tried to storm our theater for safety. The audience started screaming and the cast fled the stage”:
The witness told Deadline that police had the situation contained and calm within five minutes.
The NYPD’s Midtown North Precinct tweeted that it received “multiple 911 calls” about an “active shooter” but confirmed that the sound indeed was a motorcycle backfiring and that “the Times Square area is safe.”
The performance at the Shubert Theatre did not resume, the witness told Deadline. We have reached out to the producers’ reps for comment.
Here are some social media posts by people who say they were there:
Mike Fleming Jr. contributed to this report.
