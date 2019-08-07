Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Some SAG-AFTRA Members, Including Presidential Candidate Matthew Modine, Say They Haven’t Received Ballot A Week After They Were Mailed

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Panic Over Gunshot-Like Sound Abruptly Ends 'Mockingbird' Performance

Read the full story

‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ Performance Ends Abruptly After Panic Caused By Sound Mistaken For Gunshot

By Erik Pedersen, Greg Evans

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Jeff Daniels, 'To Kill A Mockingbird' Julieta Cervantes

EXCLUSIVE: Tonight’s performance of To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway ended abruptly after sounds heard on the street outside were mistaken for gunshots. A witness told Deadline that audience members panicked and started running down the aisles or ducking for cover, and cast members left the stage during the show’s final scene.

A source on the scene told Deadline the incident was exacerbated by frightened pedestrians dashing from the street into the lobby of the Shubert Theatre and nearby Sardi’s restaurant. Other theaters along 44th Street as well as 45th Street apparently experienced disturbance as well., but that could not be immediately confirmed.

Mockingbird actor Gideon Glick, who plays the character based on Truman Capote, tweeted that “screaming civilians tried to storm our theater for safety. The audience started screaming and the cast fled the stage”:

The witness told Deadline that police had the situation contained and calm within five minutes.

The NYPD’s Midtown North Precinct tweeted that it received “multiple 911 calls” about an “active shooter” but confirmed that the sound indeed was a motorcycle backfiring and that “the Times Square area is safe.”

The performance at the Shubert Theatre did not resume, the witness told Deadline. We have reached out to the producers’ reps for comment.

Street sounds like this are commonplace at Broadway theaters, but tensions are high as the incident at the crowded venue came as Americans are on edge in the wake of two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, OH, that killed 31 people and wounded dozens more.

Here are some social media posts by people who say they were there:

Mike Fleming Jr. contributed to this report.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad