‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Gets Netflix Release Date, With Third Movie Confirmed

The sequel to Netflix’s 2018 hit original romantic comedy To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, which returns stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, now has a title and a release date. It also has a third film that’s officially a go.

Netflix confirmed Thursday that the sequel, now called To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, will hit the streaming service February 12, 2020. She also confirmed that a third movie in the series, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, is in production. No release date for that one yet.

While the titles are fresh news, they also happen to be the titles of the second and third books in Jenny Han’s YA trilogy, which centers on high schooler Lara Jean (Candor) and her private love life which suddenly becomes public via love letters to her crushes she never intended to send.

The first film in the series, which debuted on Netflix in August 2018, became a hit for the streamer. In a rare peek under the hood, it said the release said half of all viewers who watched To All the Boys re-watched it at least once.

AwesomenessTV, acquired by Viacom last year, is is producer on all three pics with Ace Entertainment and Overbrook Entertainment. The second pic is the first title in sibling Paramount’s multi-picture deal with Netflix, but whether a theatrical component is in the offing for these films has not been revealed.