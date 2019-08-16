Tituss Burgess To Host Cooking Competition Series ‘Dishmantled’ From ‘Chopped’ Creator For Quibi

Quibi has given a green light to Dishmantled, described as “a high-octane cooking competition that will literally blow your socks off,” with Titus Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, 30 Rock) set to host. The series hails from Chopped creator/executive producer Linda Lea and Good Egg Entertainment, and Propagate-owned Electus.

Hosted by Burgess, each episode starts with the cannon-blasting of a mystery food dish into the faces of two blindfolded chefs. They’ll use their culinary prowess to identify the exploded dish and then race against the clock to recreate it. Whichever chef comes closest to the original dish wins a cash prize.

Lea executive produces for Good Egg with Drew Buckley for Electus. The series is co-produced by Good Egg and Electus.

30 Rock alum Burgess is best known for his starring role as Titus Andromedon in Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, a role which earned him four Emmy nominations, along with a SAG award and two Critics’ Choice TV awards. He’ll next be seen in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name, alongside Eddie Murphy, Keegan Michael Key, Mike Epps, and Craig Robinson, set for release this fall. His other film credits include voice roles in The Angry Birds Movie and Smurfs: The Lost Village. Burgess’ breakout role came in Tina Fey’s Emmy-winning NBC series 30 Rock, as ‘D’Fwan.

Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s Quibi launches in April. The shortform digital service has announced a flurry of projects in recent weeks including murder mystery When the Street Lights Go On, sci-fi thriller Transmission, a Carl Hiaason tale, a Varsity Blues revival, a Jed Mercurio sci-fi project, a thriller from Veena Sud, a workplace comedy called Winos from Thomas Lennon, a subversive superhero series from Doug Liman, a musical comedy from Darren Criss, a WWE wrestling show called Fight Like a Girl, a revival/revamp of The Fugitive, a Liam Hemsworth action series, a Tyra Banks-produced docu-series called Beauty, and two daily news shows from NBC News.

Good Egg, headed by Lea, is behind the Chopped franchise for the Food Network. Other credits include Young Hot and Crooked, Sweet Genius and Queer Eye.

Electus’ series include Emmy-nominated You vs. Wild (Netflix), Running Wild with Bear Grylls (National Geographic), CashPad (CNBC), The Toy Box (ABC), Jane the Virgin (The CW), Flaked (Netflix) and Hot Date (PopTV).