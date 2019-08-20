‘Titans’: Michael Mosley (‘Ozark’) Cast As Doctor Light On DC Universe Series

Michael Mosley (Ozark, Seven Seconds) is set to portray the nefarious Doctor Light in a recurring role for Season 2 of Titans, the flagship show of the DC Universe subscription streaming site.

Mosley will portray the conveniently named Dr. Arthur Light, a physicist who manipulates light and its properties to launch a criminal career. Since his 1962 debut in Justice League of America No. 12 (in a story by writer Gardner Fox and artist Mike Sekowsky), the scientist criminal has been portrayed in a variety of ways. The relatively minor character was revamped as a comedic persona in the 1980s, for instance, but wa taken in a far different direction in 2004 when the Identity Crisis series presented him as a ruthless rapist in its controversial but popular story arc.

Titans returns with weekly episodes on Sept. 6th. Mosley will play opposite Brenton Twaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, and Ryan Potter. Created by Greg Berlanti for television and based on characters fro decades of DC Comics, Titans follows a team of young superheroes led by Nightwing (Twaites), the hero formerly known as Robin the Boy Wonder. Dr. Light will be joined by Deathstroke (portrayed by Esai Morales) as another big bad for Titans in its sophomore season.

Mosley was recently seen as Pastor Mason Young in Netflix’s critically-acclaimed Ozark. He also starred in Netflix’s crime drama, Seven Seconds opposite Emmy-winner Regina King. Mosley will also star in the Fox drama neXT, set for 2020 release. Mosley’s film credits include Sister Aimee, which premiered this year at the Sundance Film Festival and is slated for wide release in September.

Mosley is repped by Gersh Agency and Industry Entertainment.