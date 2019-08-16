Time’s Up Entertainment Executive Director Nithya Raman Exits Post

Nithya Raman, the executive director of Time’s Up Entertainment, is leaving the organization, a week after she announced she was running for Los Angeles City Council.

Time’s Up interim CEO Rebecca Goldman confirmed the news Thursday and said film producer and PR veteran Ngoc Nguyen will take over Raman’s role on an interim basis. Nguyen’s film credits include producing A Brave Heart: The Lizzie Velasquez Story and Google’s “Power On” film series, and she previously worked in PR at companies including Miramax, CAA and Paramount.

Raman, an urban planner and community advocate, worked for the City Administrative Officer of Los Angeles, where her focus was homelessness. That and climate change are at the top of her platform in the District 4 race.

“I’m so proud that our own Nithya Raman is among the many women who’ve seized this historic moment by running for office. Under Nithya’s leadership, Time’s Up Entertainment has grown to be a force to be reckoned with and we’re greatly indebted to her integrity, strategic thinking, and fearlessness,” Goldman said. “While we’re sad to see her go, we’re thrilled to see Nithya bring those talents to bear as she runs for City Council. Time’s Up continues to be inspired by Nithya’s leadership and have no doubt she will continue the work of fighting for women’s power, safety, and equity.”

Goldman also said Time’s Up “will greatly benefit from Ngoc’s diverse experience at the intersection of social good, culture change and entertainment.”

Time’s Up Entertainment in April began accepting applications for its “Who’s In the Room” mentorship program, which provides opportunity to underrepresented groups who want to be creative executives and producers in Hollywood.

The entertainment division is an affiliate of the Time’s Up, which launched behind a phalanx of Hollywood A-listers in January 2018 in an effort to ensure a safe, fair and dignified workplace for women in all industries. The organization runs with the National Women’s Law Center the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which helps defray legal and public relations costs “for those who have experienced sexual harassment or related retaliation in the workplace.”