Tim Connolly, Former Hulu/Disney Executive, Exits Quibi As Short-Form Streamer Reorganizes

Former Hulu executive Tim Connolly, who headed partnerships and distribution as one of the high-profile executives for Hollywood upstart Quibi, has left the company.

A source at the company said Connolly left in good standing and Quibi thanked him for his leadership and contributions. His departure was first reported by Business Insider. The advertising partnerships team will now report to Quibi CEO Meg Whitman

The Jeffrey Katzenberg -founded company seeks to sell subscriptions to a streaming platform that will focus on quick video bites for smaller, portable screens, all supported by pre-roll advertising and subscriptions, with a no-ads option available to subscribers for a slightly higher price. The company plans an April 2020 debut.

Quibi already has deals in place with Walmart, Proctor & Gamble and Google. It has been enlisting high-profile content producers for new material, and also plans to launch to two daily news shows aimed at millennials after striking a deal with NBC News.