Tilane Jones Named President Of Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY

EXCLUSIVE: Ava DuVernay has named Tilane Jones as the President of ARRAY, the trailblazing film collective dedicated to the amplification of films by people of color and women of all kinds. With more than a decade of experience in film and non-profit spaces, Jones has been with the company since its launch in 2010.

In the newly created position, Jones will now lead Array Alliance, the non-profit dedicated to social impact and education, as well as The Array Creative Campus, a three-building compound for production and public programming, focused on marginalized filmmakers. She will continue to oversee Array Releasing, the company’s film distribution arm, where she has been responsible for the acquisition, booking and marketing of the collective’s diverse slate of 25+ features including Merata, The Burial of Kojo, Vaya and Roll With Me

“Tilane’s contribution to ARRAY over the past decade has been monumental. In Tilane, we have a dynamic, highly-skilled leader with deep experience and commitment to our mission,” said DuVernay. “As ARRAY embarks on our new era of growth and evolution, I’m overjoyed to continue to work side by side with such a terrific executive and an even better human being.

Prior to leading the collective’s 20-person team, Jones joined DuVernay as an office manager in 2007. She has held various positions across DuVernay’s various companies, most recently heading ARRAY Releasing. Before ARRAY, Jones was an executive in the real estate financing industry.