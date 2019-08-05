Tiffany Haddish took the stage at TCA to talk about hosting and executive producing ABC’s new iteration of Kids Say the Darndest Things with fellow EPs Eric Schotz and Jack Martin. While talking about the “risque” double entendre comedy of the series, a question about the recently canceled Tuca & Bertie came up and Haddish addressed the news.

“I was late finding out it was canceled,” said Haddish. “Tuca & Bertie is close to me. It is amazing and needs to be seen.”

She continued, “Who knows? It might end up somewhere else!”

Haddish later added that she and the creator of Tuca & Bertie have been talking about bringing the series back and that she is “confident” that it will find a new home.

This seems like a similar story to One Day at a Time, a show that, like Tuca & Bertie was canceled despite a great reception. However, finding another place for the animated series may have some red tape to go through because Netflix is known for making it difficult for its canceled series to find life elsewhere.

Despite receiving stellar reviews, Netflix recently canceled the animated comedy Tuca & Bertie, which Haddish voiced alongside Ali Wong. Created by Lisa Hanawalt, Tuca & Bertie followed the friendship between Tuca (Haddish), a cocky, carefree toucan, and Bertie (Wong), an anxious, daydreaming songbird. The series also featured the voice of Steven Yuen and guest performers Nicole Byer, Richard E. Grant, John Early, Reggie Watts, Tig Notaro, Amber Ruffin, Jermaine Fowler and Tessa Thompson among others.

As far as Kids Say the Darndest Things, Haddish addressed a part in the sizzle reel where a little boy who works at a bowling alley talked about “polishing balls” which prompted the question of “risque” double entendre humor — mainly because kids don’t see the double entendre humor. She didn’t think it was risque at all saying, “Do you see what kids watch these days?”

She added later that the kids on the show inspires her writing….and reminds her to take her birth control.