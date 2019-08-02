During Showtime’s TCA executive session the premium cable network officially confirmed Deadline’s scoop from last week that it has given a series commitment to scripted drama Three Women, based on this summer’s No. 1 New York Times non-fiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo.

As we reported, Showtime landed the series, written and executive produced by Taddeo, in a bidding war, with 20 feature and TV offers from networks, studios and producers.

Based on years of immersive reporting, Three Women is a nuanced portrait of erotic longing in today’s America, exposing the fragility, complexity, and inequality of female desire with unprecedented depth and emotional power. The book’s protagonists are a mother in her 30s who rekindles a flame with her high school sweetheart when her husband refuses physical affection, a 23-year-old woman who reports her former teacher for pursuing a sexual relationship with her when she was 17, and a restaurant owner whose husband and business partner picks out her experimental sexual partners. The series also is expected to take a multigenerational approach, revolving around women in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

“In this time when gender relations are under thorough reexamination and introspection, Lisa Taddeo has written the book of the moment,” said Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment, Showtime Networks. “Her work fits seamlessly with the SHOWTIME sensibility for exploring provocative and meaningful issues on screen, and we are beside ourselves with excitement at partnering with Lisa to explore these characters and themes.”

Published by Simon & Schuster this summer, Three Women is Taddeo’s debut nonfiction book. Taddeo’s fiction has been published in or is forthcoming from Granta, The Sewanee Review, CQR, Notre Dame Review, NER, The Sun Magazine and Esquire magazine, among others. Her nonfiction has been published in Esquire, New York Magazine, Elle Magazine, The New York Observer, Glamour Magazine and The Sun Magazine.

Taddeo is a two-time recipient of the Pushcart Prize (2017, 2019). She is the winner of the William Holodnok fiction prize and the winner of the 2017 Florence Engel Randall Award in fiction. She is currently working on her next two books — a debut novel and a collection of short stories.

Taddeo is repped by ICM Partners.