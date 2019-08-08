‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ Adds James Jordan To Angelina Jolie Thriller

James Jordan is set to join Angelina Jolie in the wilderness thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead, based on Michael Koryta’s novel about a 14-year-old boy who witnesses a brutal murder and is hidden in a wilderness skills program.

Taylor Sheridan is directing the movie. Jordan’s specific role in the film has not been released.



Bron Studios and Film Rites are producing and Creative Wealth Media will finance the film. Garrett Basch and Steve Zaillian of Film Rites and Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert are also producing, and Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth is executive producing.

Jordan recently appeared alongside Nicole Kidman in the drama Destroyer and in Wind River with Jeremy Renner. He is also set for Against All Enemies with Vince Vaughn and Kristen Stewart, as well as a recurring role on Sheridan’s Yellowstone and Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival. He will also start filming Franka Potente’s upcoming film, Home, starring Kathy Bates.

Jordan is represented by Artists and Reps, and Jamie Freed.