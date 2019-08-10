‘This Is Us’ Creator Dan Fogelman Joins Cast To Celebrate 9 Emmy Noms And Tease Season 4: “A Lot Of Secret New Cast Members,” Kevin’s Experience Of Fatherhood & More

This morning at “Pancakes with the Pearsons”—a brunch at 1 Hotel West Hollywood, in celebration of This Is Us‘s 9 Emmy nominations—series creator Dan Fogelman joined his cast for a series of 10-minute “actor-on-actor” Q&As, providing some new details about what we can expect in Season 4 of the hit NBC drama. “I would say that there’s a lot of secret new cast members who are going to be a big deal, coming up, so that’s one part. I would say there’s going to be a big announcement or release about it at the end of this month,” Fogelman shared. “I would say that in the series, we have what I call little markers, little stakes we put in the ground that serve as grounding points for the whole arc of the whole series, and I would say our first two episodes of this season are two of those. So, it’s a big, bold, potentially polarizing—but in the best possible way—start to the season.”

Over the course of the intimate event’s 90 minutes, cast members Susan Kelechi Watson and Justin Hartley also teased developments to come with their beloved characters, Beth and Kevin Pearson. Seen in the series taking on a new job as a dance instructor—a choice which has created friction with husband Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kelechi Watson confirmed that we will see more of Beth’s dancing career in seasons to come. “I’m so grateful for that because I just find it so fun. I think it’s the best form of expression without talking,” she said. ” I like to talk, but I’m a big fan of communicating without speech, and so much of the soul can go into that. Things that you don’t have words for, you can say with your body.”

For Hartley, the major upcoming development has to do with a flash forward seen at Season 3’s end, with regard to Kevin Pearson’s future as a father. Asked by co-star Mandy Moore whether he knows all the details pertaining to this storyline, Hartley explained, “I don’t know all of the surrounding details, but maybe if I’m not an expert on that topic, I would be like expert-adjacent, pretty close. I think things sometimes on our show are in flux, and some things develop that weren’t there before. But I think this is something, from what I’ve heard, that’s pretty set.”