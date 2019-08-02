Amid the reboots and sequelitis on both the big and small screens, Kevin Williamson was asked during his Tell Me a Story panel at TCA whether a third iteration of his popular late-’90s teen drama Dawson’s Creek was in the cards.

“We keep talking about it, but … as of now it’s not even in the pipeline,” he said. “We talked about it but didn’t really find a reason to do it. We [came] up with, ideas and we’ve thought about it, but no.”

Tell Me a Story, a dark retelling of the world’s most beloved fairytales, is Williamson’s first series order for CBS All Access. It was earlier revealed in December that the second season will interweave the stories of the three princesses from Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella. Paul Wesley and Danielle Campbell are slated to come back from Season 1 to join a slew of new cast members that include Carrie Anne-Moss, Matt Lauria, Eka Darville, Ashley Madekwe, Odette Annable and Natalie Alyn Lind.

A Season 2 premiere date for the streaming has not been announced.