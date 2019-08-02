‘The Wrong Mans’: Pilot Not Going Forward At Showtime

Showtime has decided not to proceed with its U.S. remake of The Wrong Mans, the comedy created by James Corden and Matthew Baynton.

The U.S. version was a half-hour single camera action comedy from The Late Late Show host Corden, Baynton, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Prods., Warner Bros. TV and BBC Studios.

The pilot starred House of Lies’ Ben Schwartz, 22 Jump Street’s Jillian Bell and Shades of Blue’s Annie Chang. Written by Corden, Bayton and Veep and Man Seeking Woman writer Ian Maxtone-Graham, it was directed by the original series’ director Jim Field Smith.

The Wrong Mans follows two ordinary office workers who have their menial existence turned upside-down by a chance phone call and a case of mistaken identity: “If you are not here by 5 o’clock, we will kill your wife.” As the only people who can help, these two unlikely characters must find their inner hero in their quest to save not just themselves, but their loved ones and ultimately their whole town.

Corden executive produced via his Fulwell 73 Productions alongside Bad Robot’s Abrams and Ben Stephenson, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson as well as Baynton, Maxtone-Graham and Smith. Schwartz will be a producer. WBTV, where Bad Robot is based, is the studio.

The 2013 series was a co-production between BBC Two and Hulu, was well received and spawned a two-part sequel. It was commissioned and aired while Stephenson was at the BBC as drama controller.