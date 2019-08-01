The fate of The World’s Best, CBS’ high-profile entertainment format hosted by James Corden, remains up in the air but if it did get picked up the broadcaster would “tweak the format”.

The global talent competition, which featured RuPaul Charles, Drew Barrymore and Faith Hill as judges, launched after the Super Bowl but struggled to keep hold of much of this audience over its subsequent 11 episodes.

Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, speaking at summer TCA press tour, said that it had not made a decision whether to renew the show, which hails from reality TV heavyweights Mark Burnett and Mike Darnell.

“We really enjoyed the show creatively, we thought it was really well done, we thought James was amazing in it, the acts were fantastic and James got an Emmy nomination for it,” he said.

However, he added if it was to return, it would be a slightly different show. “There were a lot of things we learned over the course of the season and if we were to come back and try it again, we would do some things differently and we’d probably tweak the format a little but we have not made a decision,” he added.

The World’s Best featured acts from every genre imaginable, from every corner of the planet. They not only have to impress American judges, but will also need to break through the “wall of the world,” featuring 50 of the world’s most accomplished experts from every field of entertainment. The winning act will ultimately be crowned The World’s Best.

It is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, MGM Television and Fulwell 73 Productions. Executive producing the series are Mike Darnell, Mark Burnett, James Corden, Ben Winston, Brooke Karzen, Dan Sacks, Alison Holloway, James Breen and Barry Poznick.