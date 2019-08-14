‘The Wheel Of Time’: Amazon Adds Five To Cast Of Series Based On Fantasy Books

Amazon’s series adaptation of The Wheel of Time has added five actors to its cast opposite lead Rosamund Pike. Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Zoë Robins and Josha Stradowski will co-star in the adaptation of Robert Jordan’s fantasy epic.

Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

Madden (Tidelands) will play Egwene Al’Vere in the series co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Rutherford (Obey) it set as Perrin Aybara,

Harris (Clique) is Mat Cauthon, Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) will play Nynaeve, and Stradowski (Just Friends) portrays Rand Al’Thor. Character descriptions were not made available.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by executive producer/showrunner Rafe Judkins (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.). Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment (Winter Dragon), Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Darren Lemke (Shazam!), Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz also will serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Pike will serve as producer.

Madden, who is onscreen in Dora and the Lost City of Gold, is repped by Grandview, Sue Barnett and Associates and Viewpoint. Rutherford, who recently wrapped filming County Lines, is with Gersh and with Troika in the UK. Harris, who appeared in Billionaire Boys Clun and Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, is repped by CAA and the Artists Partnership in the UK; Robbins, who next will be onscreen in the Universal/Blumhouse feature Black Christmas, is with by Authentic Talent + Literary Management and Lion Rock Management. Stradowski, who earned accolades for his lead role in Just Friends, is repped by Favor Talents, Subtitle Talent and Felker Toczek.

