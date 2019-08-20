‘The Walking Dead’s Christian Serratos In Talks To Play Selena In Netflix Series

The Walking Dead actress Christian Serratos is in talks to play Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano music, in Netflix’s upcoming scripted series about the iconic Mexican-American pop star, sources tell Deadline.

Announced last December, Selena: The Series is dubbed as “the official story of Tejano music legend, Selena Quintanilla.” It is a coming-of-age story following Selena as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music.

Netflix would not comment.

Moisés Zamora (Star) is the writer/executive producer. Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Suzette Quintanilla, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., and Simran A. Singh executive produce; Campanario Entertainment is the production company.

Selena Quintanilla was one of the biggest Latino crossover artists. The singer-songwriter, model, actress and fashion designer was tragically killed in 1995 at age 23 by her former fan club president. Her posthumous crossover album Dreaming of You debuted atop the Billboard 200 later that year, a first for a Latin artist.

Selena’s story was previously brought to the screen in the 1997 feature biopic starring Jennifer Lopez.

Serratos plays Rosita Espinosa on AMC’s The Walking Dead. Her other TV credits include The Secret Life of the American Teenager, American Horror Story and Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. On the big screen, she played Angela in the Twilight franchise films.