Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Christina On The Coast’ Renewed For Season 2 By HGTV

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘The Walking Dead’ Third Series: Joe Holt To Recur In New Spinoff On AMC

Courtesy of Stewart Talent

Joe Holt (The Punisher) is set for a recurring role in the upcoming third series in The Walking Dead franchise on AMC.

Holt will play Leo Bennett, a solid family man and respected professor with a generous heart and unwavering optimism for the future. He’d risk his life to save the people he cares about.

The untitled second spinoff series will focus on the first generation to come of age in the zombie apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever.

On the new Walking Dead series, which has started production in and around Richmond, VA, Holt joins previously cast Nico Tortorella (Felix), Annet Mahendru (Huck), Aliyah Royale (Iris), Alexa Mansour (Hope), Nicolas Cantu (Elton) and Hal Cumpston (Silas).

Holt recurred on The Punisher, The Player, Franklin and Bash, Scandal, Three Rivers and Prison Break. His recent guest credits include God Friended Me, The Good Cop, The Resident, Instinct, The Tick and Bull. Holt is repped by Stewart Talent and Velocity Entertainment Partners.

2019 AMC Pilots &amp; Series Orders

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad