‘The Walking Dead’ Third Series: Joe Holt To Recur In New Spinoff On AMC

Joe Holt (The Punisher) is set for a recurring role in the upcoming third series in The Walking Dead franchise on AMC.

Holt will play Leo Bennett, a solid family man and respected professor with a generous heart and unwavering optimism for the future. He’d risk his life to save the people he cares about.

The untitled second spinoff series will focus on the first generation to come of age in the zombie apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever.

On the new Walking Dead series, which has started production in and around Richmond, VA, Holt joins previously cast Nico Tortorella (Felix), Annet Mahendru (Huck), Aliyah Royale (Iris), Alexa Mansour (Hope), Nicolas Cantu (Elton) and Hal Cumpston (Silas).

Holt recurred on The Punisher, The Player, Franklin and Bash, Scandal, Three Rivers and Prison Break. His recent guest credits include God Friended Me, The Good Cop, The Resident, Instinct, The Tick and Bull. Holt is repped by Stewart Talent and Velocity Entertainment Partners.

