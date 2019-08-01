Oscilloscope Acquires U.S. Rights To ‘The Twentieth Century’

Oscilloscope Laboratories acquired U.S. rights to filmmaker Matthew Rankin’s debut feature, The Twentieth Century, a film that will make its world premiere in the Midnight Madness section at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. Oscilloscope will release the film in theaters before a rollout to digital platforms.

An aspiring young politician (Dan Beirne) dreams of becoming the Prime Minister of Canada. But his romantic hesitations between a British soldier, a French-Canadian nurse, and a furtive, fetishistic obsession may well bring about his downfall. In his quest for power, the pol must gratify the expectations of his imperious Mother, the hawkish fantasies of a war-mongering Governor-General, and the utopian idealism of a Québécois mystic before facing the final test of leadership. Culminating in an epic battle between good and evil, King learns that disappointment may be the only way to survive the 20th century.

Of the acquisition, Rankin described himself as “positively ecstatic—my spirits thunderously swinging between wild Napoleonic hubris and the deepest, most prostrate and spread-eagled humility—to see this Canadian mutant I have directed joining the canonical roster of Oscilloscope. I am such a long-term admirer of these dare-devil distributors and the defiant and subversive films they have so bravely unleashed upon the world. Such joy to walk among them. O glories!”

The film was produced by Gabrielle Tougas-Fréchette and Ménaïc Raoul at Voyelles Films.