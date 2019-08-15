YA Book ‘The Trail’ In Works As Movie In Imagine Kids+Family, Scholastic Team-Up

Imagine Kids+Family is teaming with Scholastic Entertainment to adapt into a feature film The Trail, the 2017 YA novel written by Meika Hashimoto. Quinn Emmett has been set to write the script for the story, which revolves around a 12-year old boy who, after a tragic loss, sets off on the adventure of a lifetime to finish the Appalachian Trail.

Imagine Kids+Family president Stephanie Sperber and Scholastic Entertainment president Iole Lucchese and SVP and GM Caitlin Friedman are set as producers. Imagine’s Katie Donahoe and Will Davis will serve as creative executives on the project.

The Trail, published by Scholastic Press, follows 12-year-old Toby who, reeling from the loss of his best friend and without his family’s knowledge, sets out to finish the final item on their List of All The Totally Awesome Things they planned to tackle this summer: hike the last 400 miles of the trail. He learns all about how to survive on his own in the wild, dodging bears and outrunning hunger, while finding a community of like-minded hikers to help get him through.

It marks the latest deal for Imagine Kids+Family, which launched in January. The division of Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment already has content partnerships with James Patterson’s kids division Jimmy Books; Life magazine and Breyer International. It also recently took an equity stake in The Tiny Chef Show to develop a franchise.

“I’m so grateful to be making this film alongside everyone at Imagine and Scholastic,” said Emmett. “Even though I’m technically not 12 anymore, I still haven’t outgrown all of my own insecurities, and retain my love for hiking, camping, and embarking on reckless adventures. And I’m proud to say I’m nearly self-reliant. I identify deeply with the themes of friendship, loyalty, loss, and the struggle to find my own personal strength.”