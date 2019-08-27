‘The Times Of Bill Cunningham’ Docu Lands At Greenwich For 2020 Release

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has acquired North American distribution rights to The Times of Bill Cunningham, a documentary about the famed street and fashion photographer that is narrated by Sarah Jessica Parker. The Mark Bozek-directed film, which premiered at last year’s New York Film Festival, will now hit theaters in February 2020.

The movie features photographs chosen from more than 3 million previously unpublicized images and is told in Cunningham’s own words, culled from an unearthed 1994 interview, about a life that included living in France during the Korean War, his unique relationship with Jackie Kennedy and his four decades at the New York Times.

Cunningham was also the subject of the 2010 documentary Bill Cunningham: New York, directed by Richard Press.

“There are not many people whose lives and personality can sustain two very different but both thoroughly compelling documentaries,” said Greenwich’s Ed Arentz. “Bill Cunningham is one of those rare individuals.”

Live Rocket’s Bozek and Russell Nuce are producers. The deal was negotiated by Arentz and Submarine’s Dan Braun, also an executive producer on the film.