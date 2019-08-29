‘The Third Day’: ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Star John Dagleish Joins HBO & Sky Mystery Drama

Christopher Robin and Mary Poppins Returns star John Dagleish is the latest actor to sign up for HBO and Sky drama The Third Day.

Dagleish joins Naomie Harris, Jude Law, Emily Watson, Katherine Waterston and Paddy Considine in the series, which is produced by Sky Studios and Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment.

Dagleish is next up in Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s Farming as the gang leader ‘Levi’ opposite Damon Idris, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Kate Beckinsale and will also star alongside Renée Zellweger in Rupert Goold’s Judy and in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen with Matthew McConaughey and Colin Farrell. He has previously starred in Justice League and The Monuments Men and won a Laurence Olivier Award for ‘Best Actor in a Musical’ for his role in Sunny Afternoon.

Created by Felix Barrett and Dennis Kelly (Utopia, Pulling), The Third Day is a story told over six episodes and in two distinct halves. The first – Summer, directed by Marc Munden, sees Sam (Law), a man drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast where he encounters a group of islanders set on preserving their traditions at any cost. The second – Winter, directed by Philippa Lowthorpe, follows Helen (Harris), a strong-willed outsider who comes to the island seeking answers, but whose arrival precipitates a fractious battle to decide its fate.

The Third Day is a co-production between HBO and Sky. It is the first original drama to be produced by Sky’s new production house, Sky Studios, in partnership with Plan B Entertainment, Punchdrunk International and writer Kelly.

Kelly executive produces with Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B, Barrett for Punchdrunk International, Munden and Lowthorpe. Adrian Sturges serves as producer. Kit de Waal and Dean O’Loughlin also are writers for the series.

The six-part limited series will air next year on HBO in the US and on Sky Atlantic and streaming service Now TV in the UK and Ireland.

Dagleish is represented by Curtis Brown in the UK.