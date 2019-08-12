Click to Skip Ad
‘The Terror: Infamy’ Director Lily Mariye Signs With Verve

EXCLUSIVE: Director, writer and actor Lily Mariye has signed with with Verve Talent and Literary Agency for representation for directing.

Mariye has acted in various TV series including ER, Teen Wolf, Criminal Minds, Shameless, NCIS L.A. and others. In addition to acting, she has and continues to showcase her talent as a director. This year alone she will direct episodes of AMC’s The Terror: InfamyABC’s How to Get Away With Murder as well as the new series Stumptown. She will also helm episodes of NBC’s Council of Dads, CBS’ NCIS L.A. and more.

In 2018 she received a DGA Award nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement for the Amazon show, Just Add Magic and received the East West Players Visionary Award. On the film side, she wrote and directed, Model Minority, which marked her feature directorial debut.

Mariye is repped by agents Manal Hammad, Amy Retzinger, Evan Pioch, Gina Reyes and Adam Levine at Verve; attorneys are Nina Shaw and Loan Dang at Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein and Lezcano. David Magdael & Associates are her PR reps.

ad